Another round of snow today…  Winter Storm Warnings and Advisories continue today!  How much more?  Here's my forecast! 

Winter Storm Warning until 4 AM - Columbia Basin into WA Foothills and south to WA/OR border

- (Tri-Cities, Walla Walla)

- 2 to 4"

- Gusts 25-35 mph by late morning (blowing snow/reduced visibility)

- Decreasing after 6-8 PM 

Winter Storm Warning until 4 AM - Northeast OR

- 3 to 6"

- South of Pendleton: 5-10"

- Gusts 25-35 mph by late morning (blowing snow/reduced visibility) 

Winter Storm Warning until 4 AM - Blues

- 6 to 12"

- Gusts 25-35 mph by late morning (blowing snow/reduced visibility) 

Winter Storm Warninguntil 4 AM - East Slopes

- 1-4"

- Lighter amounts along I-90 and heavier alond Hwy 12 

Winter Weather Advisoryuntil 4 AM - Yakima/Kittitas Valleys

- 1-2"

- Gusts 20-30 mph by late morning (Local blowing snow/reduced visibility)

- Decreasing after 3 PM 

An area of low pressure is tracking across central OR today along a nearly stationary front.  The track of this low will keep the heaviest snow today in OR.  Look for the snow to decrease late this afternoon/evening from west to east and end overnight as the low moves into ID.  A little break and maybe some sun tomorrow with highs in the upper 20s.  A weather system will move into the region Tuesday night-Wednesday morning with some light snow (1/2-1").  Highs in the 20s and lows in the teens.  Thursday looks mainly dry except from the Tri-Cities into the Blues as a weak disturbance brushes us with a slight chance for a few stray snow showers. 

Right now the models are promising some ridging, dry weather and a little sunshine Friday through the weekend.  Temperatures will continue to be well below average with highs im the mid 20s-low 30s and lows in the teens. 

