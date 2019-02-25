Another round of snow today… Winter Storm Warnings and Advisories continue today! How much more? Here's my forecast!
Winter Storm Warning until 4 AM - Columbia Basin into WA Foothills and south to WA/OR border
- (Tri-Cities, Walla Walla)
- 2 to 4"
- Gusts 25-35 mph by late morning (blowing snow/reduced visibility)
- Decreasing after 6-8 PM
Winter Storm Warning until 4 AM - Northeast OR
- 3 to 6"
- South of Pendleton: 5-10"
- Gusts 25-35 mph by late morning (blowing snow/reduced visibility)
Winter Storm Warning until 4 AM - Blues
- 6 to 12"
- Gusts 25-35 mph by late morning (blowing snow/reduced visibility)
Winter Storm Warninguntil 4 AM - East Slopes
- 1-4"
- Lighter amounts along I-90 and heavier alond Hwy 12
Winter Weather Advisoryuntil 4 AM - Yakima/Kittitas Valleys
- 1-2"
- Gusts 20-30 mph by late morning (Local blowing snow/reduced visibility)
- Decreasing after 3 PM
An area of low pressure is tracking across central OR today along a nearly stationary front. The track of this low will keep the heaviest snow today in OR. Look for the snow to decrease late this afternoon/evening from west to east and end overnight as the low moves into ID. A little break and maybe some sun tomorrow with highs in the upper 20s. A weather system will move into the region Tuesday night-Wednesday morning with some light snow (1/2-1"). Highs in the 20s and lows in the teens. Thursday looks mainly dry except from the Tri-Cities into the Blues as a weak disturbance brushes us with a slight chance for a few stray snow showers.
Right now the models are promising some ridging, dry weather and a little sunshine Friday through the weekend. Temperatures will continue to be well below average with highs im the mid 20s-low 30s and lows in the teens.