Happy Thursday!
We are continuing to follow a cold front that has been moving across Washington and Oregon tonight as it now heads east.
The front will bring scattered snow showers along and east of Hwy 395 (Tri-Cities) into the Blues this evening. Accumulation looks to be light, but models are suggesting some heavier showers in the foothills. If you head out on the road tonight, drive safe!
Snow predictions: Thursday afternoon-evening
- Tri-Cities: ½” or Less
- Foothills: 1-2”
- Blues: 1-4”
We will get a little break Friday, but that will not last for long as another system arrives Friday night into Saturday with another round of wintry weather.
The Yakima/Kittitas Valleys by midday Saturday could see be 1-4” of snow. As for the Columbia Basin and foothills precipitation will start as snow, but transition to a freezing rain or rain/snow mix during the morning. Some spotty freezing drizzle or flurries could last until early Sunday morning.
Drier and a bit warmer heading into Sunday and Monday with highs in the upper 30s-near 40. More snow moves into the forecast on Tuesday.