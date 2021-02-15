Slight chance of rain or snow or rain/snow mix tonight for both the Yakima Valley & Columbia Basin with lows in the mid 20’s. Tomorrow cloudy skies and temps climbing into the 40’s. Tuesday night lows again in the 20’s. Wednesday sunshine and high temps in the 40’s. More snow in the mountains see below:
WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 4 PM PST TUESDAY...
* WHAT...Snow expected. Total accumulations of 6 to 12 inches.
* WHERE...In Washington, Northwest Blue Mountains. In Oregon, Northern Blue Mountains and Southern Blue Mountains.
* WHEN...From 4 PM this afternoon to 4 PM PST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Slow down and use caution while traveling.
THE NORTHWEST AVALANCHE CENTER HAS ISSUED AN AVALANCHE WARNING...
* WHAT...HIGH AVALANCHE DANGER EXISTS.
* WHERE...THE EAST SLOPES OF THE CASCADES FROM LAKE CHELAN TO THE COLUMBIA RIVER. * WHEN...IN EFFECT THROUGH 6 PM PST MONDAY.
* IMPACTS...HEAVY SNOW AND STRONG WIND WILL CAUSE AVALANCHES AND STRESS EXISTING WEAK LAYERS OF SNOW.
* PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...BACKCOUNTRY TRAVELERS SHOULD BE CONFIDENT IN THEIR ABILITY TO AVOID AVALANCHE TERRAIN OR CONSIDER WAITING UNTIL THE AVALANCHE DANGER EASES.