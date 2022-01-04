Areas of dense freezing fog until 10 am with visibility at or below one mile at times. Morning temperatures in the teens, upper 20s by noon and afternoon highs in the low-mid 30s. Mostly cloudy and cold today.
A weather system dropping south along the British Columbia coast will keep the snow falling today in the mountains. This system will be aided by some Pacific moisture that will help produce light lowland snow east of the Cascades late this evening through early Wednesday morning with accumulation generally 2 inches or less. Note: We could see a few school delays Wednesday morning.
Weather Authority Alert Day Thursday Morning... A much stronger frontal system will develop off the coast Wednesday then begin to move onshore during the afternoon/evening. This system will tap into plenty of Pacific moisture and with cold air in place that means snow for the lowlands Wednesday evening-early Thursday morning. By mid-morning Thursday a warm front will be to our south and lifting north. This will allow warm air to overrun the cold air trapped at the surface causing the snow to transition to freezing rain and/or sleet... Yuck! The morning commute will be miserable with snow and freezing rain. The warm air should mix to the surface by early afternoon allowing the wintry mix to chance to cold rain. Highs in the mid 30s and overnight lows holding steading or rising slowly.
Snow Forecast Wednesday PM-Thursday AM (these numbers could change if there is more or less freezing rain/wintry mix)
- Cascades: 15-28"
- East Slopes: 10-20"
- Simcoe Highlands: 8-12"
- Kittitas Valley: 5-10"; Ice: Glaze
- Yakima Valley: 3-6"; Ice" Less than .10"
- Columbia Basin-Foothills: 1-5"; Ice: .10
- Blues: 10-20"
- Spokane-Pullman: 3-8"
Temperatures and snow levels will climb Friday as we find ourselves in the warm sector with the cold front still offshore and the warm front to the north. A moist southwesterly will provide us rain at times for elevations below 5,000 ft. We will need to keep an eye on flood concerns for rivers, creeks and streams flowing off the mountain with the rain and snowmelt on Friday. Also, urban and street is possible as storm drains get clogged. Highs warm into the mid 40s under gusty southerly winds. The cold front moves through late Friday bringing an end to the rain.
High pressure begins to build into the region this weekend with cooler temperatures and patchy morning fog. Highs near 40 Saturday and in the low 30s by Sunday.