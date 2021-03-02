More March sunshine and warm temperatures, a few clouds floating through tonight otherwise nice and calm with overnight lows in the low 30’s. Tomorrow more sunshine with daytime highs in the 60’s for Tri-Cities and Hermiston and upper 50’s for Yakima. Warm temperatures peaking Friday and flirting with 70 degrees, then gradually cooling over the weekend with a chance of showers for both Yakima & Tri-Cities and a chance of Mountain snow showers this weekend.
More 'Spring Like' Weather Ahead
