Happy Thursday! Increasing clouds tonight ahead of a cold front passing through the area. This front will bring the area mountain showers and isolated thunderstorms. Keep an eye on the sky tonight.
As we finish off the week a ridge of high pressure will rebuild Friday to bring us sunny and warm weather heading into the weekend. Highs jump up the mid-upper 90s by Saturday.
Partly cloudy, breezy, and cooler Sunday as a cold front races across the region. A chance of mountain showers in the Blues and Cascades. Winds 20-30 mph in the Gorge/West Basin.
High pressure builds into the area early next week with more sunshine and warmer temperatures, highs in the 80s-near 90.