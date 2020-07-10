Happy Friday everyone! A calm evening tonight with lows in the 50s. Who is ready for more summer sunshine? We'll have sunshine all day Saturday with partly cloudy skies towards the evening. Saturday's temperatures in the upper 90s.
Ridging will start to break down Saturday night as a cold front pushes through ahead of Sunday. Winds will pick up Saturday afternoon and stay breezy through the rest of the weekend. This will elevate our chance of a potential fire.
The National Weather Service has issued a Red Flag Warning Saturday afternoon into Sunday. Gusty winds, dry conditions, and low humidity increase the possibility of fires. Limit outdoor burning and be cautious.
Temperatures cool into the 80s Sunday. Light mountain showers, and partly cloudy skies for the rest of the area.
High pressure returns next week and kick starts a warming trend into next week. More sunshine and temperatures in the upper 80s-mid 90s next week.