Clear skies tonight gusty winds 15-20 mph and gusts 25 mph temperatures a little cooler tonight in the upper 50’s and low 60’s. Tomorrow sunshine and another hot day with temperatures in the mid to upper 90’s. Enjoy the few days in the 90’s as we are headed back to the triple digits beginning Saturday and most likely through next Tuesday. Fire danger remains extremely high. Our current ‘Red Flag Warning’ expires tonight at 8 pm.
More Sunshine & Hot Temperatures
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.