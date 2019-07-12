Happy Friday everyone!
Expect mainly clear skies moving into our Friday.
A few high level clouds will be passing throughout the day as a southwesterly flow moves through our region.
Areas of the east slopes of the Cascades and Yakima may see more clouds as the system continues to sit over the higher elevations.
Temperatures for Friday: Tri-Cities high is 95° with a low of 65°. Yakima's high is 89° is a low of 62°.
Moving into this weekend temperatures remain near 90° for most of the region with more sunshine.
Highs Saturday in the mid 80s to lower 90s with 70s to lower 80s in the mountains, a few degrees cooler moving into Sunday.