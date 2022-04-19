Mostly cloudy tonight, breezy winds 10-15 mph, gusts up to 25 mph, isolated showers, and even a slight chance of stray thunderstorms before 8 pm—overnight lows in the low to mid-30s.
Wednesday afternoon-Thursday morning the next system arrives bringing scattered showers to the lower elevations and Yes more mountain snow showers with accumulations of 3-7". High temps mid 50s (Yakima & Kittitas Valley) and mid 60s for the Columbia Basin and lows in the 30s and 40s.
Friday is mostly sunny and warming into the low to mid 60s.
Warmer weekend with a chance of showers and temperatures flirting with 70 degrees by Monday.
