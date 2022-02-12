Wow what a beautiful Saturday! Tonight, expect clear skies and chilly overnight lows in the 20s. Sunny super Sunday tomorrow with high temperatures in the mid to upper 50s. A cold front moves in Sunday night bringing cloudy skies and lows in the 20s. Monday we have a chance of stray showers and breezy winds in the lower elevations and snow for the east slopes of the Cascades and Blues with 2-4" of snow accumulations. Tuesday and the rest of the workweek should be sunny with above average temperatures in the mid to upper 50s.
More Wall To Wall Sunshine Sunday!
