Clear skies tonight high pressure dominating our weather pattern through Tuesday. Lows tonight will be in the 40s and 50s.
More sunshine on Tuesday with above-average temperatures where we may break or tie records for daytime high temperatures. Tomorrow's highs are in the mid to upper 80s flirting with 90 degrees in some areas!
A cold front moves on shore Wednesday with increasing clouds and breezy to gusty winds and stray scattered showers Wed night/Thursday morning. Temperatures drop into the low to mid 70s. High pressure returns Friday through Sunday with temperatures climbing back into the upper 70s and low 80s.
Tri-Cities
Monday... Sunny and Unseasonably Warm... 87/51 (Record: 92/1942)
Tuesday... Sunny, Near Record High... 88/57 (Record: 89/1994)
Wednesday... Partly Cloudy, Breezy, Cooler, Scattered Showers Late Evening/Night... 81/56
Thursday... Few Early AM Showers, Partly Sunny... 76/49
Friday... Mostly Sunny... 76/47
Saturday... Sunny, Little Warmer... 80/49
Sunday... Mostly Sunny... 81/49
Yakima
Monday... Sunny and Unseasonably Warm... 86/51 (Record: 90/1952)
Tuesday... Sunny, Near Record High... 87/54 (Record: 91/1963)
Wednesday... Partly Cloudy, Breezy, Cooler, Scattered Showers Late Evening/Night... 77/47
Thursday... Partly Sunny... 73/44
Friday... Mostly Sunny... 75/45
Saturday... Sunny, Little Warmer... 78/47
Sunday... Mostly Sunny... 79/47
