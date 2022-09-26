Clear skies tonight high pressure dominating our weather pattern through Tuesday. Lows tonight will be in the 40s and 50s.  

More sunshine on Tuesday with above-average temperatures where we may break or tie records for daytime high temperatures. Tomorrow's highs are in the mid to upper 80s flirting with 90 degrees in some areas! 

A cold front moves on shore Wednesday with increasing clouds and breezy to gusty winds and stray scattered showers Wed night/Thursday morning. Temperatures drop into the low to mid 70s. High pressure returns Friday through Sunday with temperatures climbing back into the upper 70s and low 80s. 

Tri-Cities 

Monday... Sunny and Unseasonably Warm... 87/51 (Record: 92/1942) 

Tuesday...  Sunny, Near Record High... 88/57 (Record: 89/1994) 

Wednesday...  Partly Cloudy, Breezy, Cooler, Scattered Showers Late Evening/Night... 81/56 

Thursday... Few Early AM Showers, Partly Sunny... 76/49 

Friday... Mostly Sunny... 76/47 

Saturday... Sunny, Little Warmer... 80/49 

Sunday... Mostly Sunny... 81/49 

Yakima 

Monday... Sunny and Unseasonably Warm... 86/51 (Record: 90/1952) 

Tuesday...  Sunny, Near Record High... 87/54 (Record: 91/1963) 

Wednesday...  Partly Cloudy, Breezy, Cooler, Scattered Showers Late Evening/Night... 77/47 

Thursday... Partly Sunny... 73/44 

Friday... Mostly Sunny... 75/45 

Saturday... Sunny, Little Warmer... 78/47 

Sunday... Mostly Sunny... 79/47 

 