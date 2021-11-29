Clear skies tonight with possible record warm low temperatures overnight in the upper 30’s to upper 40’s. High pressure returns tomorrow with dry conditions and breezy winds. Temperatures will be 15-25 degrees above average for this time of year through Wednesday and a cooling trend beginning Thursday through the weekend. Temperatures will return to the 50s and 40s By Friday and overnight lows dropping back into the 20s-30s, low clouds and fog will also occur with the cool down. A special weather statement has been issued for the West side of the state for the increased threat of landslides due to heavy frequent showers over the last few weeks.
More Warm Temperatures Through Wednesday
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.