Tonight, we have increasing clouds and gusty winds with lows in the 30s and 40s. Tomorrow we have a chance of rain/snow mix in the Kittitas and Yakima Valleys and daytime showers for the Columbia Basin. Tuesday night a chance of a few snowflakes in the lower elevations or rain/snow mix with low temps dropping into the 20s and 30s. We dry out Wednesday & Thursday, Friday will be really nice and a chance of weekend snow in the Mountains and scattered showers in the lower elevations.
WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS
EVENING TO 4 AM PST WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 11
inches.
* WHERE...In Washington, Northwest Blue Mountains. In Oregon,
Northern Blue Mountains of Oregon.
* WHEN...From 10 PM this evening to 4 AM PST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.