Happy Friday! A bit of a cooler start this morning but temperatures warm to the low-mid 70s today. A few mountain showers are expected in the Cascades and Blues today.
But the BIG talker- the winds. Winds will make a comeback this afternoon. We're not expecting winds as strong as Tuesday, but a wind advisory is still in effect between 1-9 p.m. and some gusts could reach up to 50mph.
Dry Saturday with highs in the mid-upper 60s. Another weak disturbance late afternoon/evening Sunday with mountain showers and a slight chance for a stray shower in the Yakima/Kittitas Valleys. Highs in the low-mid 60s.
Next week we'll see mainly dry conditions, with the exception of a few mountain showers and temperatures cooling each day. By Tuesday highs will drop into the upper 50s-low 60s and lows in the low-mid 30s. Fall is here and winter is coming!