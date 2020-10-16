Happy Friday! A bit of a cooler start this morning but temperatures warm to the low-mid 70s today. A few mountain showers are expected in the Cascades and Blues today. 

But the BIG talker- the winds. Winds will make a comeback this afternoon. We're not expecting winds as strong as Tuesday, but a wind advisory is still in effect between 1-9 p.m. and some gusts could reach up to 50mph. 

Wind Advisory
Dry Saturday with highs in the mid-upper 60s.  Another weak disturbance late afternoon/evening Sunday with mountain showers and a slight chance for a stray shower in the Yakima/Kittitas Valleys.  Highs in the low-mid 60s.
 
Next week we'll see mainly dry conditions, with the exception of a few mountain showers and temperatures cooling each day.  By Tuesday highs will drop into the upper 50s-low 60s and lows in the low-mid 30s. Fall is here and winter is coming! 

