Chance of rain, mix and snow tonight. Rain for the Columbia Basin, rain changing to snow in the Yakima/Kittitas Valleys after 8 pm. Overnight lows remain chilly in the teens, 20s and low 30s. Snow above 1500’ and rain snow mix at or below 1500’
Tomorrow more unsettled weather bringing another round of mountain snow showers to the Cascades and Blues impacting most of the surrounding passes. The lower elevations could see rain, rain/snow mix, and snow at times. Most of the snow will be isolated to the hills with little to no accumulation in the lower regions like Tri-Cities and Yakima. Highs in the 40s and lows in the 20s and 30s.
Another chance of morning snow Thursday 1” or less mainly from the Tri-Cities and South into Oregon changing to scattered showers in the afternoon, highs in the mid 40s-near 50 and lows in the 20s.
When will spring be back? We will have drier weather on Friday with highs in the 50s. A chance of showers Saturday with breezy winds. Sunny on Easter Sunday!
