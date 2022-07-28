SAN FRANCISCO, Cal.-
Ocean Voyage Institute, a Bay-Area based nonprofit, has pulled 96 tons of plastic debris out of the area known as the "Great Pacific Garbage Patch."
Ocean Voyage has been pulling garbage out of the patch for fourteen years now. All of the plastic recovered from the patch will be recycled or repurposed.
"It really is restoring ocean habitat because without us removing this, a tremendous amount of ocean life gets killed because they're entangled in the debris, or they eat the debris, which doesn't digest in their stomachs."
