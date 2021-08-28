2021 USA Olympian Teaches Seminar at Tri-City Judo

KENNEWICK, WA-
It's not every day you see an Olympic athlete in Kennewick, but Saturday was a lucky day for those at Tri-City Judo.
Nefeli Papadakis is a judo athlete who competed in the Tokyo Olympics this summer. She came to teach both adults and kids alike.
Robert Borisch is the Head Sensei & Owner at Tri-City Judo.
"Only four people made the Olympic teams for the United States cause you have so many requirements that are set forth in worldwide judo. So out of the 15 spots, only four qualified. So it's a huge achievement. So to have someone like that here is great," said Borisch.
Nefeli is from the Chicago area and started with Judo when she was four. Now, she's 22 and has already made a trip to the Olympics.
"Japan is where judo was born, and so it was really really cool to be able to go to the Olympic games. The Budokan is where the 1964 Olympic games had judo for the first time so it was an honor to get to compete there," said Papadakis.
The judo community is really tight-knit, and that's why Papadakis made her way down to tri-cities this weekend. She used to fight Robert's daughter, Asia. As it turns out, her head coach knows the Borisch family as well.
She taught several students eager to learn more techniques, but Papadakis says the mental piece as well as respect is a big part of judo.
"It's really important to be humble. You know, I really like the saying that if you're good, you'll tell other people. And if you're great, they'll tell you," said Papadakis.