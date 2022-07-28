WALLA WALLA, Wash.-
Children with adventurous spirits and curiosity are invited to explore Pacific Northwest culture and history at the Whitman Mission as Junior Rangers on August 12th from 10 am to 12 pm.
Junior Rangers will "take a trip" around the mission, exploring the different modes of travel used in the past by trappers, traders, missionaries, Oregon Trail immigrants, and Native Americans, through hands-on activities.
The event is free for all ages and Junior Rangers who participate will receive a special pin.
The Whitman Mission National Historic Site is located 8 miles west of Walla Walla on Whitman Mission Rd.
The visitors center is open from 9 am to 4 pm. Admission is free.
For more information on the Whitman Mission, please visit www.nps.gov/whmi.
