KENNEWICK, Wash.-
Around 2:15 pm Sunday afternoon, Kennewick Police responded to a trespass in progress call at Wal-Mart.
The suspect, a 25 year old Kennewick man, had been previously told that he could not return to Wal-Mart properties. Upon arriving police discovered the suspect had an outstanding warrant for arrest.
The suspect allegedly concealed merchandise under his clothing and attempted to elude police by exiting through a fire door and running across the highway.
Police officers quickly intercepted and arrested the suspect. He was booked into the Benton County Jail on suspicion of burglary in the 2nd degree, and for a misdemeanor arrest warrant.
