Celebration of Community Diversity & Culture Held At Columbia Park Saturday

KENNEWICK, WA
The Tri-Cities Diversity and Inclusion Council seeks to promote cultural competency and unite people living in the area. The council has organized food drives, given out scholarships and organized the Celebration of Community Diversity & Culture, which happened Saturday at Columbia Park in Kennewick.
Naima Chambers-Smith is the Founder and CEO of The Tri-Cities Diversity and Inclusion Council.
"At the end of the day, we have to have opportunities for us to have conversations and to engage. But it begins with us just learning a little bit about one another. And nothing brings people together better than food and music so this was just a great opportunity to start," said Chambers-Smith.
People from all over our area came to enjoy the sunshine, vendors, food, and a variety of performances.
"There will be entertainment from all different cultures. We have representation from our indigenous community, our Asian American and Pacific Islander community, our Black community, our Latino community, our Muslim community," said Chambers-Smith.
Events like this one are also a good way for business owners and vendors to meet more locals face-to-face.
Vanessa Wertz is the Treasurer for The Tri-Cities Diversity and Inclusion Council.
"Covid has been hard on everybody. So having our vendors out here, some of the small business owners selling, I think its a great way for the community to come together and have that bonding moment," said Wertz.
Shae Frichette is the Owner of Frichette Winery and her wine was featured in the wine and beer garden.
"We were stoked to be involved in this and I'm hopeful that this will become an event we do at least annually. It's great for our community," said Frichette.
Mark Whitten, Owner of Miss Tamale, was quick to say yes when he was asked to be a vendor. He says participating in these types of events helps them feel even closer to the community they're a part of.
"We love where we live and we love the community support we get from all three cities here," said Whitten.
Because when friends, neighbors, and community members support each other---that's when the magic happens.
"Taking a moment to just appreciate everybody's culture and just see the beauty in the difference that we have. That's hopefully the biggest takeaway," said Wertz.