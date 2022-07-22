BENTON COUNTY, Wash.-
A two vehicle collision on SR 14 south of Kennewick on Friday morning has closed traffic in both directions.
Washington State Patrol Trooper Chris Thorson says the crash left one person dead and several others are being transported to the hospital.
The collision occurred near the weight station and one mile from the US 14 and I-82 interchange. There is no estimated timetable on when the road will re-open for traffic.
This is a developing story, we will continue to update as we learn more.
