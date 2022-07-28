OTHELLO, Wash.-
On July26th Othello Street Crimes detectives conducted a Human Sex Trafficking Demand Reduction Operation.
A 47 year old Ellensburg man was arrested after travelling to Othello with the intent of meeting a 13 year old girl for sex.
The man, who is employed by the Department of Homeland Security, was booked into the Adams County Jail.
He has been charged with:
Attempted commercial sex abuse of a minor.
Attempted 2nd degree child rape.
Communicating with a minor for immoral purposes.
The Department of Homeland Security is fully cooperating with this ongoing investigation.
The suspect was released on his own recognizance on July 27th.
If you believe someone you know may be a victim of sex trafficking, please contact the Othello Police Department at 509-488-3314
