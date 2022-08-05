MESA, Wash.-
The Franklin County Sheriff's Office responded to a report of a missing, possibly dead, female in Mesa on Thursday night.
Deputies quickly located the woman's body near a private residence.
Two children, both under 12, were missing from the residence.
Around 11:30 p.m. Morrow County (OR) Deputies located a vehicle in Irrigon related to the incident in Mesa.
A suspect in the death investigation in Mesa was in the car, as were the two missing children.
The female suspect was taken into custody and the two children were transported to the Oregon Department of Human Services until family can be located.
The Washington State Patrol Crime Scene Response team is investigating in Mesa and the Oregon State Police are investigating in Irrigon.
Anyone with any information on the death in Mesa, or abduction of the two children, is asked to call Detective Rogers at 509-405-5131, or Sergeant Conner at 509-792-2448
