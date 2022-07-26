WASHINGTON, D.C.-
With inflation at a forty year high, the Federal Reserve is expected to announce another rate hike on Wednesday.
This latest hike, of an estimated 2.25%-2.5% in short term rates will be the fourth since March.
The Federal Reserve hopes the increased rates will stem inflation, despite the risk of possibly slowing growth too much.
These increased rates will make it costlier to get a home mortgage or be approved for an auto or business loan. In turn both consumers and businesses will borrow and spend less, cooling the economy, but slowing inflation in the process.
