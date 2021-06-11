Have You Seen Uranus In Benton City?

BENTON CITY, WA-
A new orbital marker for Uranus was unveiled in April this year in Benton City. It was built with the help of Trevor Macduff of Silas Education, the revitalization committee for Benton City, and the Benton City Chamber of Commerce. The markers around the region scaled to the actual solar system.
"This is a project that encompasses the whole mid-Columbia. Really. Oregon to Grandview to Connell, Othello," said Macduff.
He worked with the Reach Museum to create the center of the solar system outside the museum, the sun. The planets in the real-life model of the solar system would follow years later with the museum at the center.
He presented this idea at a rotary meeting two years ago, and Benton City Mayor Linda Lehman was there listening.
"I thought this was a really cool idea because it would promote scientific tourism and get people to come and look at the monuments," Lehman.
When she asked which planet would end up in Benton City, Macduff told her it was Uranus.
The markers will help teach people about the solar system, whether it be passersby or those eager to learn about the solar system.
"I'm excited to know that this is going to be something that educated the community for decades. That it really could be a lasting monument whether my name is on it is irrelevant its the idea that people get to keep learning," said Macduff.
Trevor hopes to find funding and permission to continue this project. They have plans in place for planetary sculptures along with the markers for planets and to place more than 20 of them around the mid-Columbia.
"Three in Richland four in Benton City and four markers that are almost at a point of completion and I've been talking to Kennewick and Pasco for their six or seven markers each," said Macduff.
If you do go see Uranus, you can contact The Benton City Chamber of Commerce to purchase t-shirts and mugs.