KITTITAS COUNTY, WA.-
On Thursday night the Kittitas County Sheriff's Office and Search and Rescue (SAR) responded to the remote Joe Lake area of the Pacific Coast Trail in the Cascade Mountains.
36 year old Christina Ford of Camano Island hiked over seven hours into the remote area with her husband and a friend. She slipped on a steep, snowy embankment and fell approximately 120 feet, suffering a broken leg and head injuries.
Due to the remote location of the accident a (SAR) helicopter was called in from the King County Sheriff's Office to assist in the rescue.
By 8 pm Thursday night Ford had been located and was en route to Harborview Medical Center.
