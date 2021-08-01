KENNEWICK, WA-
This week the Kennewick American 12U All-Star baseball team is heading to Branson, Missouri for the Cal Ripken Major/70 World Series.
In the words of second baseman Teryn Curtis, "Give it 110 percent effort. Don't give up."
That's the mindset this year as the Kennewick American 12U All-Stars prepare to travel across the country to compete alongside the best of the best.
Andy Wade is their head coach.
"It's the biggest tournament Cal Ripken has at the 12U level. There will be international teams there, and the best teams across the country. The expectation is to go well and win it," said Wade.
They won the regional tournament two years ago, and last year no season was played due to COVID. They got the automatic invite to go back this year.
A few of these kids have been to this tournament before, but now they're feeling more prepared than ever.
"It was definitely fun and a great experience, even though we didn't play our best and we weren't really ready. But this time we're ready, we've known for a while that we're going but I think we're going to do really well," said Curtis.
Many of these guys have known each other since t-ball, and all their hard work and preparation has brought them even closer together.
Bradley Parker has played for this team for a few years now and says the bond they have with each other helps them play better.
"Over the years we've created a bond. But were actually good and we know what to expect from each other, said Parker.
Their coaches are proud of them for several reasons, and many go beyond baseball. It's about their character.
"It's not just baseball. It's not just athleticism and competing. It's the way they carry themselves. 12 eleven and twelve-year-olds that act like professionals. And that means a little bit more to me than even the game of baseball," said Wade.
For this team, it's about making memories, having fun, and trying their best.
Teammate Sebastian Iniguez is looking forward to the competition they'll meet once they get to the tournament.
"There's better competition there. Way harder teams. So it's gonna be tough for us," said Iniguez.
"It's not going to be easy. It's not going to be 20-nothing, 25-nothing, it's gonna be like one run-two run games. It's not gonna be a cakewalk," said Parker.
Between the families, community members, and everyone rooting for them here, they have a solid support system.
"Thank you to everyone that has supported us. Whether it be coming to baseball games, financially, or otherwise. We really appreciate the support," said Wade.
To follow along their journey, visit their Facebook page.