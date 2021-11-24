KENNEWICK, WA-
On Wednesday around 1 pm, Kennewick Police were called to the Kadlec Freestanding Emergency Room for a juvenile assault.
When police arrived, medical staff told them that a two-week-old baby arrived at the hospital with his two parents, a 20-year-old man, and a 19-year-old woman.
Medical staff said the baby had a skull fracture and bruising/swelling to the left side of his face. The parents told medical staff they did not know how the baby got hurt.
Kennewick Detectives spoke to the parents individually. Then, the investigation led to a search warrant being completed at the residence.
KPD says the father was arrested for the alleged crime of Assault of a Child 2nd Degree DV. Police say the baby was airlifted to a hospital out of the area and is said to be in stable condition.
This is still an active investigation.