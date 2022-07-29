PASCO, Wash.-
In a press release today Franklin County Prosecutor Shawn Sant announced that a Federal Court lawsuit against Franklin County Sheriff Jim Raymond has been dismissed.
On July, 12, Federal Court Judge Stanley Bastian dismissed the lawsuit brought against the Sheriff by former Deputy George Rapp.
Rapp alleged wrongful termination, violation of anti-discrimination laws, and deprivation of civil rights in the lawsuit.
In the motion to dismiss filed by Franklin County, Rapp admitted that he "lacks evidence and/or the legal authority to support his own claims."
