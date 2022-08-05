OLYMPIA, Wash.-
Five conservation groups filed a lawsuit today asking a state court to enforce Governor Jay Inslee's order directing state wildlife officials to enact wolf management rules.
The rules, if enacted, would have outlined what steps can be taken before wolves may be killed for conflict with livestock.
However, the rules have never been formally adopted by state wildlife commissioners.
The lawsuit, filed in Thurston County Superior Court, comes in response to state officials' repeated killing of wolves on behalf of one livestock owner in northeastern Washington, where the lack of adequate conflict-deterrence measures has resulted in constant conflict.
The lawsuit asks the state to require non-lethal deterrence measures before authorizing the killing of wolves.
"By failing to take action to promulgate science-based wolf management regulations, despite Governor Inslee's clear direction, the WDFW Commission has aligned itself with anti-wolf minority interests," said Nick Cady, legal director for Cascadia Wildlands, one of the conservation groups filing the lawsuit.
