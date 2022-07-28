TRI-CITIES, Wash.-
Hailey Fisher is the newly crowned Miss Tri-Cities 2023.
Creative Remedies is her social impact initiative to promote mental health well-being. She hopes to use her platform to promotes artistic coping mechanisms that tie art into bettering mental health.
The initiative is near and dear to Fisher, as she has had family members suffer from depression, with some even suffering mental health crises.
Fisher hopes to put her scholarships and sponsorships towards tuition.
She earned her A.A. at Walla Walla Community College and plans to enroll at the Institute of Enology and Viticulture.
