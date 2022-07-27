WASHINGTON, D.C.-
Representative Dan Newhouse (R-WA) joined Cathy McMorris Rodgers (R-WA), Troy Balderson (R-OH), and Mike Carey (R-OH), on Tuesday to draft a letter to the United States Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) Deputy Secretary Donald Remy.
The lawmakers are calling for additional resources to help local medical centers manage the workload created by the VA's failed implementation of the new electronic health records system (EHRS).
The letter proposes halting implementation of the EHRS or augmenting staff at VA clinics to address issues related to the system rollout.
"Whatever is ultimately decided about the fate of the program, our medical centers cannot be left behind."
You can read the full text of the letter here
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.