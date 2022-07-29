WENATCHEE, Wash.-
Every year even the most experienced recreationists can become victims to deceptively strong currents, cold water temperatures, and unexpected changes in water depth.
The United States Forest Service and Chelan County Sheriff's Office is warning those heading to Washington's waterways this weekend to be aware of their surroundings and careful in their actions.
"This year our rivers have been flowing much higher for much longer," says Chelan County Sheriff's Deputy Mike McLeod.
With that in mind the agencies are offering a few tips to ensure that your weekend water plans remain safe.
Be Prepared and know Your Limits: choose swimming areas carefully, wear a lifejacket at all times, and don't overestimate your swimming ability.
Cold Water Temperatures: don't be fooled by the summer heat, most of Washington's lakes, rivers, and streams stay below 60 degrees all year. The shock to your body from these cold temperatures can quickly lead to hypothermia, and possibly, drowning.
Rivers and Streams: don't float a section of river that you are not familiar with. If you fall into a river or stream do not try to stand up. Rather, lay on your back and point your feet into the air and try to navigate downstream until you can safely get out of the water.
Additional resources for safe water recreation on Washington's waterways can be found at Washington State Parks Cold Water Safety
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.