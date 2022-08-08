ONTARIO, Ore.-
A Company, 3rd Battalion, 116th Cavalry Regiment of the Oregon Army National Guard held a mobilization ceremony on Sunday, ahead of a deployment to Kuwait.
The 16 Oregon soldiers, members of a tank crew, will take part in Operation Spartan Shield in Kuwait, a joint mission under United States Central Command and part of Operation Enduring Freedom.
According to the Oregon Military Department, the focus of their deployment will be providing threat security, while strengthening and building defenses and relationships in Southwest Asia.
They will train for two more months in Fort Bliss, Texas before being deployed. They will remain in Kuwait for ten months.
The 16 soldiers deploying are all traditional guard members. They drill one weekend a month and train for two weeks annually. Most are from Ontario, or the surrounding communities, have full-time civilian employment, attend college, or are between jobs.
For more on the Oregon National Guard please visit https://www.oregonarmyguard.com/
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.