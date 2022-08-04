OREGON.-
An Oregon State Patrol Trooper received a complaint Thursday morning regarding two cars racing and cutting each other off.
The description of the cars made them easy to find. One was "Lightning McQueen" and the other "Dinoco" from the film Cars.
The Trooper pulled "Lightning McQueen" over for following too closely and "Dinoco" decided to pull over with them.
After talking with the two drivers about their cars and the importance of highway safety, the Trooper issued "Lightning McQueen" a warning for following too close.
