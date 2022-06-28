SHOES FOR SHELTERS:
Thursday, July 7
6AM to 1PM
Front parking lot of KNDU
KNDU is partnering with the Pit Bull Pen Dog Rescue Shoe Drive Fundraiser to help save at risk animals in our community.
YOUR help is required to save as many animals as possible during the post-COVID dog dumping season.
BENTON CITY, Wash. – THE PIT BULL PEN DOG RESCUE is collecting your gently worn shoes, of all sizes and styles. We are helping them collect for their shoe drive fundraiser to raise funds to help save dogs in our community at risk of abuse, neglect and death, which is especially urgent when huge numbers of dogs are being dumped post-COVID. The Pit Bull Pen is working in partnership with Funds2Orgs, and the shoes will be given a second chance and will help make a difference in people’s lives around the world. In turn, The Pit Bull Pen will earn funds based on the total weight of the pairs of gently worn, used and new shoes collected, and will be issued a check from Funds2Orgs to help support the life-saving efforts.
Now, how does the Shoe Drive benefit The Pit Bull Pen? We collect Shoes, with a goal set by World2org of 300 bags of 25 shoes, which equals 7,500 shoes in order to not pay freight. We are collecting as many as we possibly can hoping that freight will not absorb all of their profit. They get paid by the pound!!
The Rescue is focusing on finishing the conversion of an old unfinished shop to a Rescue Facility. This will allow them to house dogs in their very own kennels with outside access, with a Quarantine Room for possible Parvo pups, a Medical Room and a Meet and Greet/Adoption room. They will be the First Rescue in Tri-Cities to have their own On-Site Facility. Right now, the majority of Adult Dogs are in foster homes.
Anyone who would like to donate gently worn, used and new shoes to help save animals in our community is encouraged to contact Trish at The Pit Bull Pen Dog Rescue by texting 509-579-1665, to set up a drop off time at their Benton City location or one of our many drop-off locations throughout the Tri-City area. Please check the website for drop off locations around the Tri-Cities and Benton City area.
"We know that most people have extra shoes in their closets they would like to donate to us. By doing so, we raise money for dogs in need, and we have the chance to help families in developing nations who need economic opportunities. It's a win-win for everyone.”
About The Pit Bull Pen Dog Rescue
They are an all-volunteer FACILITY BASED! dog rescue that works tirelessly for the dogs in need of medical treatment, love, new homes, vaccinations, spay/neuter, training and rescue from abuse and neglect. They focus on pit bulls and power breeds, but help other dog breeds anytime they can. Community, cooperation and solutions that protect their animals are very important to their mission.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.