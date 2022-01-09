Snoqualmie Pass reopened Sunday evening at 5 p.m. after being closed since Wednesday. WSDOT says their priority is to get freight through the pass.
Meagan Lott with the Washington Department of Transportation says it's been a while since they've seen extreme weather like this, which has wreaked havoc on the entire state.
"We have over 290 inches of snow. Typically at this time of year, we have over 150 plus inches," said Lott.
They've been working on everything from eliminating avalanche danger to widening lanes, to snow and tree removal. They've even brought in people and machines from across the state.
"It's been very challenging and our crews have been working around the clock to try and get things opened back up for the freight communities especially," said Lott.
Lott says they still have a week's worth of work to get back to normal.
"The lanes are going to be narrow, there's only going to be two lanes in some areas. People are going to be able to pull off because the shoulders and chain-up areas are going to still be impassable," said Lott.
Lott says they see roughly 30,000 vehicles on the pass every day, a little less during winter. She estimates 8,000 of the 30,000 vehicles are freight.
"We really need to see the freight using I-90 because again, they are providing us with the groceries that we need at the grocery store," said Lott.
So they're asking if you can delay travel, to please do so.
"If drivers can delay their trips if they don't have to go, and any recreational travel for the next two days that would help us out an immense amount," said Lott.