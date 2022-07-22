Weather Alert

...HEAT WAVE EXPECTED TO IMPACT THE FORECAST NEXT WEEK... A building ridge of high pressure over the region will begin to warm temperatures across the forecast area early next week. The ridge will reach its peak strength midweek and then stretch into the weekend. High temperatures are expected to be 10 to 15 degrees hotter than normal beginning Wednesday with highs around the Columbia Basin of 105 to 110 degrees and 90 to 100 in the mountains. Overnight low temperatures are also expected to be warmer then normal during this stretch. Now is a good time to make sure you have a way to deal with the heat. Make sure fans or air conditioning systems are operating properly. Routinely check on the elderly and others susceptible to heat. Plan outdoor activities or working outdoors for early in the day to avoid heat exhaustion.