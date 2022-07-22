PASCO, Wash.-
Pasco Police responding to a stolen vehicle report on Friday recovered the car, but the suspect eluded them on foot.
The car was equipped with OnStar and was quickly tracked down by Officer Becho. A male suspect was sitting in the driver's seat and ran when approached.
Pasco police set up a perimeter and employed drone technology to assist in their search for the suspect, but were unable to find the man.
Police know who the subject is and continue to search for him.
The car was returned to its owner.
Anyone with information on this case should contact the Pasco Police Departments non-emergency number at 509-628-0333.
