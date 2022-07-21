MORROW COUNTY, Oregon.-
The Morrow County Sheriff's Office 9-1-1 Communications Center is now equipped to receive and respond to mobile phone text to 911 messages.
This service option to text is available for use by the deaf, hard of hearing or speech impaired, and in situations where it may be too dangerous to make a traditional voice call to 911.
Calling 911 during an emergency is still the preferred way to ask for help, residents and visitors to Morrow County are encouraged to "Call if you can, text if you can't."
For more information on Morrow County's text to 911 system please visit https://www.co.morrow.or.us/sheriff/page/text-911
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.