Two Washington Cities Make Most Educated List

WASHINGTON -
The personal finance website WalletHub has released a list of most and least educated cities in the United States for 2022 and two Washington cities made the cut.
Seattle cracked the top ten, coming in at #9 on the list, while Spokane was 51st.
An unfortunate reality of the COVID pandemic is that test score gaps between low-poverty and high-poverty school districts have increased by as much as 20% in some areas of the country.
WalletHub compared 150 of the largest metro areas in the U.S. across eleven different metrics, including the amount of residents aged 25 or older with a college degree.
The top three most educated cities were Ann Arbor, MI, San Jose, CA, and Washington, D.C.
For WalletHubs full report and to see where your city ranks visit https://wallethub.com/edu/most-and-least-educated cities/6656
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.