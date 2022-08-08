UMATILLA, Ore.-
Law enforcement and public safety workers are routinely exposed to traumatic incidents. As such, first responders are more susceptible to mental health issues, such as PTSD, depression, anxiety, suicide, and physical issues, like heart disease and diabetes.
To proactively address these mental and physical issues the Umatilla County Sheriff's Office (UCSO) is launching a customized, confidential wellness app available to UCSO employees and their families.
"Making the health and well-being of our personnel and their families a top priority, in turn assures we are better prepared and equipped to provide the best service to the community as a whole," said Umatilla County Sheriff, Terry Rowan.
The app includes a wellness toolkit addressing 60 behavioral health topics, including fatigue, suicide prevention, alcohol abuse, and mental health self-assessments.
Contact information for therapists who specialize or have experience working with first responders is also provided by the app.
The wellness app is powered by Cordico, a worldwide, wellness technology company providing wellness support specifically for first responders and emergency personnel.
The UCSO joins hundreds of other public safety agencies and organizations nationwide utilizing Cordico's mental health app.
