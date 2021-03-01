United Way of Benton & Franklin Counties Kicks off 15th Annual "Dine Local" Event

TRI-CITIES, WA-
United Way of Benton & Franklin Counties is kicking off their 15th annual "Dine Local" Event that will go from March 1st until the 7th.
There are 15 participating restaurants:
The Village Bistro
5215 W. Clearwater Ave. #114, Kennewick | 509-735-8584
Mon-Fri 9 AM – 7 PM; Sat 9 AM – 4 PM
*Giving back $10 from every “4 for $40 family meal" sold!
Ice Harbor Brewery
206 N. Benton St., Kennewick
*Giving back .50 cents from every beer sold!
Ice Harbor at the Marina
350 N. Clover Island Dr., Kennewick
*Giving back .50 cents from every beer sold!
Poutine, Eh?
3902 W. Clearwater Ave. Unit 120, Kennewick
*Giving back $2 from every "Weekly Trebek" sold! This week is buffalo chicken Poutine!
Atomic Ale Brewpub & Eatery
1015 Lee Blvd., Richland
*Giving back $1 from the following items during dine-in and pick-up only: the Kiwi-Tastic drink (non-alcoholic), Tropical Sangria, housemade deluxe bread stick appetizer, fresh spinach salad, the Dine Local pizza, French Dip, Nuclear Fettuccini, Turtle Cream Pie, and all Atomic brand t-shirts and sweatshirts!
Monterosso's Italian Restaurant
1026 Lee Blvd., Richland
*Giving back $1 from the following items during dine-in and pick-up only: Italian sodas, Monterosso's Mountain Red Select by the glass, crab cakes appetizer, soup of the day, the seasonal salad, spaghetti & meatballs, wild mushroom & chicken capellini, housemade New York Cheesecake, and bottles of Monterosso's Private Label Herbed Olive Oil and Dark Balsamic!
Culture Shock Bistro food truck
325 E. Columbia Dr., Kennewick
*Giving back $1 for any meal purchased when you tell them "I'm here for Dine Local"!
Vinny's Bakery
1107 W. Lewis St., Pasco
*Giving back $1 from every Vinny's Cuban sold, as seen on Diner's Drive-In's and Dives!
Mami's Spicy Ceviche
*Giving back on every "Quad" sold- 1 lb of ceviche and 6 tostadas!
Fast & Curryous food truck
Mon & Tue: Order your re-heatable meals delivery next week (3/8 & 3/9)
Thur: 4:30 - 7 PM at White Bluffs Brewing
Fri: 4:30 - 7 PM at Moonshot Brewing
*Giving back $1 from every entree sold and $2 from every pre-prepared, delivered meal!
Wine & More
3600 S. Zintel Way, Kennewick
*Giving back $1 from every flatbread sold!
The Dovetail Joint
1368 Jadwin Ave., Richland
*Giving back.... (coming soon)!
Emerald of Siam
1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland
*Giving back.... (coming soon)!
Eat Hot Tamales
2521 W. Kennewick Ave., Kennewick
*Giving back.... (coming soon)!
SagePort Grille
1633 Columbia Park Trail, Richland
*Giving back $1 from every Eggs Benedict sold!
Purchase your raffle tickets at $20 each, benefiting neighbors in need. One winner will receive a $50 gift card to every Dine Local restaurant.
United Way will also have raffle tickets available for purchase this week. You can buy them at the United Way office, pop-up locations, and delivery to your home or office for ticket sales of 10+!
Pop-up locations:
Monday 3/1: 5:30 - 6:30 PM @ The Village Bistro
Tuesday 3/2: 1:30 - 2:30 PM @ Wine & More LLC
Wednesday 3/3: 6:30 - 7:30 PM @ Atomic Ale & Brewpub
Thursday 3/4: 1 - 2:30 PM @ Ice Harbor Brewery
Friday 3/5: 3 - 4:30 PM @ Ice Harbor Marina
Saturday 3/6: 3 - 4 PM @ The Dovetail Joint (unless sold out)
Email or call Amanda Young for raffle information. By email ayoung@uwbfco.org or phone 509-581-3950
