UVALDE, TX.-
The Uvalde School District Board has decided to place a pause on any decision over the potential removal of Schools Police Chief Pete Arredondo.
The district also announced new safety measures that will be put in place before school resumes.
In addition to hiring ten new officers for school campuses, the district plans to install metal detectors and bullet proof windows, and identify at least one point of entry for every building.
Parents and community members at the meeting expressed frustration over what they perceive to be a lack of transparency.
At one point several community members walked out of the meeting.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.