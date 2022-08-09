WALLA WALLA, Wash.-
Future college students, parents, and the public are invited to an open house at Walla Walla Community College (WWCC) on Thursday, August 18th, from 4-6 p.m.
The open house will be held in the main building (D) at the Walla Walla campus.
Activities and information tables for WWCC academic programs, including allied health, culinary arts, cosmetology, barbering, nail tech, nursing education, and others will be available.
Staff will be on hand to provide information about career services, disability support, English language acquisition, and first year experience assistance.
Attendees of the open house can tour the new student recreation center.
Free pizza and refreshments will be provided.
New registration is currently underway for fall quarter at WWCC. Fall classes begin September, 19th.
For more information on the Walla Walla Community College and the open house please visit https://www.wwcc.edu/
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.