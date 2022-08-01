KENNEWICK, Wash.-
Mosquitos collected in Kennewick by the Benton County Mosquito Control Board have tested positive for West Nile Virus.
This is the first positive detection of West Nile in Washington State this year. No human cases of the virus have been reported, but everyone is urged to take precautions to avoid mosquito bites.
"Most cases of West Nile Virus are mild," said Dr. Amy Person, Health Officer for Benton and Franklin Counties. "However, serious illness and death are also possible."
Most people infected with West Nile Virus will not feel sick. About one in five cases will develop a fever and other symptoms, such as headaches and body aches.
The Benton Franklin Health Department urges people to take precautions to avoid and prevent mosquito bites, including:
Drain all sources of standing, stagnant water on your property.
Stay indoors, if possible, during prime mosquito biting hours (dusk to dawn).
Use EPA-approved insect repellant.
Make sure all doors and windows close tightly, or fit them with tight screens.
Wear long pants and long sleeves when mosquitos are present.
For additional resources please visit: https://www.bfhd.wa.gov/
