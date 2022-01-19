OTHELLO, WA -- The Killian Korn business has been around for over 35 years and after going through a few bumps on the road because of COVID, the owner Lisa Killian says last year was their best sales year yet.
Killian's mother-in-law began making popcorn in the 1980's with her original recipe, Almond Coconut Pecan. She would give them away during Christmas time to friends and family, until she was given the idea to start selling them.
Killian Korn had around 38 popcorn flavors available on their website and in local grocery stores. Some of those unique flavors include snickerdoodle, sweet jalapeño, peanut butter, cheesy caramel, blue raspberry and huckleberry.
Killian says you can find those products locally at Knutzen Meats, all of the Ranch & Home stores, and both of the Country Mercantile stores.