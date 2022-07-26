YAKIMA, Wa.-
With temperatures in the triple digits expected all week, the Yakima Union Gospel Mission is doing what it can to provide relief from the heat.
"High temperatures are creating literal life and death threats for people on the streets. Yakima Union Gospel Mission is going to new lengths to help the homeless get relief," said Mary Broussard, Vice President of Community Engagement at the Mission.
The mission's "Front Porch" a space in front of the mission has been outfitted with sun shades and water misters. The space is open during daytime hours for anyone that needs it.
The community can help the mission through donations of water, otter pops, sunscreen, or lip balm.
For more information on the Yakima Union Gospel Mission or their heat relief efforts please visit https://yugm.org/
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.