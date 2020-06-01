Early morning clouds then becoming partly sunny by midday. A weak disturbance will give us a slight chance for a few scattered showers/sprinkles in the foothills and Blues. Morning temperatures in the 50s, near 70 by noon and afternoon highs in the upper 70s-near 80.
Dry weather and warmer temperatures continue Tuesday with highs climbing into the low-mid 80s. A weak disturbance Wednesday will result in a westerly flow allowing some cooler air to spill over the Cascades with highs dropping into the 70s-low 80s. A stronger system arrives Friday afternoon. Models are hinting at some decent instability and shear that could produce strong thunderstorms.
Cooler air, breezy winds and scattered showers Saturday with highs falling into the low 70s. Slight chance for a stray shower Sunday with highs struggling to make it out of the 60s!