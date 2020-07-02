Breezy and warmer today with morning clouds and afternoon sun. Morning temperatures in the 50s-60s, low-mid 70s by noon and afternoon highs in the low-mid 80s.
An upper level low is over southwest Canada with the Pacific Northwest sitting in the bottom of the long wave trough. A weak short wave (upper level disturbance) is currently rotating around the low producing a few showers along the US/Canadian border and providing us with some morning clouds.
The trough will shift slightly west Friday and Saturday which will produce a southwesterly flow across the region. This could slightly increase the instability producing a few showers over the Blues Saturday afternoon. Temperatures warm into the mid 80s-near 90s.
Our dry weather will continue next week with only a slight chance for a few stray showers Tuesday night. Unfortunately, this will not help our current drought conditions across eastern Washington and Oregon. Fire danger will likely increase over the 4th of July weekend. Please be safe if you're planning on using any fireworks. Temperatures will cool slight by the middle of next week into the low-mid 80s